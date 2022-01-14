Santa Fe business stands ground on COVID vaccine requirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popular restaurant, Izanami located at Ten Thousand Waves is being praised by customers for its vaccine mandate and for its handling of the occasional customer that’s not on board with their policy. The resort has had the policy in place since September. This week one customer refused to show proof he’d been vaccinated and caused a scene.

“We had a guest who came in on Monday who wanted to dine indoors at Izanami and to dine indoors you have to provide proof of vaccination and he declined to do so and then he objected when our host offered to seat him outside. He didn’t think it was fair,” said Ten Thousand Waves spokesperson, Sara Bean.

The policy is posted throughout various locations on the property. Unvaccinated customers have the option to dine outside on the patio or use the outdoor hot tubs. The resort says although they’ve had a few people upset about the regulations, most guests support the idea, and business has even picked up.

Officials say, starting Saturday they’ll be strengthening the policy. “We are going to be requiring boosters for guests who are providing proof of vaccination. That will be in effect for anyone receiving a massage, spa services, facials and indoor dining,” said Bean.

Unvaccinated guests can still provide negative PCR test results taken within 72 hours before arrival or a rapid test no more than six hours old. The restaurant and resort will not accept rapid at-home test results. Only 38% of New Mexico adults have had their booster shot. It’s unclear what that number is in the Santa Fe area because the state’s vaccine dashboard does not post booster shot rates by county.