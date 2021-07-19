Sandoval Co. flood control authority not acquiring Club Rio Rancho property

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southern Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority Board of Directors announced that they will no longer be accepting the donation of the Club Rio Rancho properties. According to a news release from the county, they have been considering taking ownership of the property and maintaining it as a public open space to address drainage concerns.

“The City passed an ordinance in 2018 that was very specific in regards to the steps that the developer needed to take, and unfortunately, they were not completed,” said SSCAFCA Executive Engineer Charles Thomas in a news release. “Significant planning is still needed and is subject to review and approval by the City before any action can be taken.”

Thomas said the board felt that the opportunity would have been good for the surrounding community, the subsequent development and management activities required by the 2018 ordinance would have fallen outside of SSCAFCA’s mission.

According to the release, Thomas hopes an appropriate developer will take ownership and that area will be improved for use by the community.