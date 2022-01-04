Sandia Peak Tramway still closed as they wait for ice to melt, conduct inspections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s still unclear how long the tram will remain out of service after it got stuck on New Year’s Eve. Collen Elvidge works at TEN 3, the restaurant at the top of the mountain. She was one of 21 people who got stuck when the emergency line froze near one of the towers. They say it drooped and crossed over the track rope.

Operators were forced to stop the cars. Tram General Manager, Michael Donovan, says the cars are back in their docks. However, a maintenance team is still waiting for the ice to clear something warmer weather is helping with. After that, they will inspect the cables that were touching each other. Donovan couldn’t give an exact date for when the tram would be back pen saying their priority is maintenance right now.