Sandia Peak Tramway still closed as they wait for ice to melt, conduct inspections

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s still unclear how long the tram will remain out of service after it got stuck on New Year’s Eve. Collen Elvidge works at TEN 3, the restaurant at the top of the mountain. She was one of 21 people who got stuck when the emergency line froze near one of the towers. They say it drooped and crossed over the track rope.

Story continues below

Operators were forced to stop the cars. Tram General Manager, Michael Donovan, says the cars are back in their docks. However, a maintenance team is still waiting for the ice to clear something warmer weather is helping with. After that, they will inspect the cables that were touching each other. Donovan couldn’t give an exact date for when the tram would be back pen saying their priority is maintenance right now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES