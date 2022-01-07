Sandia Peak Tramway to reopen Saturday following New Year’s Eve rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tramway will reopen to the public on Saturday, a week after a New Year’s Eve rescue mission. Twenty-one employees of the tram and TEN 3 restaurant were stranded on the tram for hours when a frozen emergency line forced the cars to halt.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Metro Air Unit helped fly each person down the mountain. The tram’s maintenance team has since conducted a thorough inspection of the cables and operating system and has determined it’s safe to run.

