Sandia Peak Tram, TEN 3 temporarily closed for maintenance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Tramway at Sandia Peak will be closed for fall maintenance starting Monday. TEN 3, the restaurant at the top of Sandia Peak, will also be closed. Both will reopen on Thursday, November 18.

The Tram is open Wednesday thru Monday, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and TEN 3 is open Thursday thru Monday, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. when regular business hours resume. For more information, visit sandiapeak.com.