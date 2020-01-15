Sandia Labs announces 2019 economic impact

by: KRQE Media

Posted:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories officials are talking about how much they contributed to the economy last year.

Officials say the labs pumped an all-time high of nearly $3.68 billion into the economy. The labs added 1,100 new jobs last year, bringing the total number of Sandia employees to more than 14,000 for the first time.

“Sandia will continue its commitment to supporting small businesses, both small and large in New Mexico and across the nation,” said Associate Labs Director for Mission Services, Scott Aeilts.

The state’s small businesses received nearly $364 million in subcontract payments.

