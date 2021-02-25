Saggios manager on leave after report of insensitive comments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular Albuquerque pizza restaurant, Saggios, is apologizing following comments a customer claims a manager made. The restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday, saying while a manager was interviewing an employee, insensitive and inappropriate comments were made.

A woman previously tagged the restaurant in a Facebook post saying she was eating at the new uptown location when she overheard a manager saying things like, “You’ve been doing this for 15 years, your English should be better.” Saggios says the manager has been placed on leave as they investigate.

The restaurant says “We do not condone and will not tolerate comments of this nature and are committed to creating an inclusive working environment.” News 13 reached out to Saggio’s – they did not want to comment further.