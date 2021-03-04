Roswell’s Spring River Zoo admission fees to take effect Friday

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New admission fees will take effect at the Spring River Zoo in Roswell starting Friday. Roswell city councilors voted last year to start charging fees at the zoo. For Roswell residents, tickets will start at $5 for adults and $2.50 for kids.

Tickets for non-residents will be $10 for adults and $3.50 for kids. Zoo admission can only be purchased online. The zoo is open each Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (The last entrance to the zoo is at 3 p.m.) and prescheduled private tours are offered on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling 575-624-6760.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit roswell-nm.gov/1531/Tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES