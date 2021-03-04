Roswell’s miniature museum raising money for new roof

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Miniatures & Curious Collections Museum in Roswell is in need of a new roof. It opened its doors almost three years ago. It’s known for its unique collection of miniature displays and themed exhibits that rotate in and out.

They say that the snow Roswell got in October was the final straw for their already dilapidated roof. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help in replacing it. “A new roof is the only way to secure our treasures and ensure the safety of our visitors,” said a representative from the museum.

The Museum has started a GoFundMe page for the roof replacement. At last check, they have raised almost $4,000 of their $34,000 goal.