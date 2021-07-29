Roswell-Chaves County gains new air hanger

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation is partnering with Assent Aviation to build new economic opportunities in the county, one of those being a new air hanger. The Roswell Chaves County Economic Development Corporation has been at work throughout the pandemic trying to think of ways to boost the area’s economy.

Wednesday was their annual meeting and introduced a new partner to the city of Roswell and the Roswell air center. Arizona-based aircraft maintenance and repair company, ascent aviation.



Mike Espiritu, President f The RCCEDC, says this is great for the local economy. “Ascent avaiation will create 365 jobs over five years high wage great paying aviation type jobs,” Espiritu said.

For city and county leaders, the partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. During the height of the pandemic, closures at the air center essentially turned the airport into a parking lot of grounded planes but provided opportunities for other jobs like maintenance.

“So we’re partnering with Roswell and Chaves County in the development of an aircraft hangar here at Roswell International Air Center the will be providing heavy maintenance modification services to the aviation industry,” said Dave Querio, President, and CEO of Ascent Aviation Services.



The partnership is also expected to help college students prepare for the workforce, giving students in the aviation maintenance program at ENMU- Roswell more of a hands-on opportunity. Overall officials expect the partnership could bring in 22 million. “The Roswell air center is truly the gem of southeastern nm if not the state of nm the opportunities that air center provides for new economic development and opportunity is profound,” Espiritu said.

The New Mexico economic development department has committed 4-million dollars in incentives for the project. Ascent hopes to be fully operational in Roswell by next summer.