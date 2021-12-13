Ron Bell Injury Lawyers remind the community of road safety this holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many residents will be out on the roads traveling for the holidays. Everyone can do their part to reduce traffic crashes by paying attention to the roads and not being distracted.

There are many situations in which people are more likely to be injured on the roads including drowsy driving, drunk driving, and just being on the road when other individuals are driving under those conditions. Additionally, people are also more likely to be injured due to the sense of urgency during the holiday season.

Stores, parking lots, and roads are filled with people who are in a hurry and are focused on what needs to be done, not what is going on around them. While it’s an exciting time of the year, Ron Bell Injury Lawyers reminds the community to keep the holidays enjoyable and successful by remaining safe.

