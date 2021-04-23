Road tests suspended in NM counties in Yellow, Red Levels

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With some counties regressing in the turquoise to red color-coded COVID map this week, some services are going away there including road tests at New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division. Road tests at the MVD are not allowed in red or yellow counties. That now affects Carton, Chaves, Eddy, Harding, Lincoln, Rio Arriba, Sierra, Socorro, and Colfax counties.

Meanwhile, Bernalillo, Dona Ana, Grant, Luna, Sandoval, San Juan, and Valencia counties were already in yellow. While all offices are open by appointment only, road tests require an MVD agent and the customer to drive together. Road tests will continue in green and turquoise counties.

For more information, visit mvd.newmexico.gov.

