RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho hardware store is closing up shop for now. Samon’s Electric and Plumbing at 528 and Southern closed over the weekend after more than 30 years at that location.

President Jay Gotcher says the lease ended and the property manager decided to demolish the building for parking. He says they plan to look for a new building. The company still has locations in Albuquerque.