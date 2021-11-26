Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday shoppers were out Friday for the annual Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival. The event featured 150 artists, as well as live music, artists’ demonstrations, and a kids’ creation station.

The pandemic canceled last year’s event and shoppers say it is something they’ve looked forward to coming back to. “This is a tradition that I have with my best friend Joanne – we come every year. We missed it last year, it was tragic to us, but we come every year. [We] just love seeing the artisans and picking up last-minute gifts,” said shopper Peggy Candelaria.

The festival runs through Sunday afternoon at Expo New Mexico.

