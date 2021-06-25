Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for historic Farmington theater

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A movie theater in Farmington will soon welcome visitors once again. After months of renovations, officials in San Juan County celebrated the ribbon cutting at the Totah Thursday. The county bought the theater last year and worked with the city and state to return it to its former glory.

The theater first opened in 1949. The plan is to screen films there that was once shot in the area, as well as rent the office space to production companies. “It gives another unique place for art and entertainment to occur and that’s what we’re trying to do in downtown,” said Nate Duckett, mayor of Farmington.

There will be a grand opening for everyone this fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES