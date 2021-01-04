Revamped business keeping the pies in Pie Town

PIE TOWN, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a revamped business wants to remind people there are still pies in Pie Town. A cafe called “Pie Town Pies” – formerly “The Gatherin’ Place” – just opened its doors Saturday after about a week of renovations.

Co-owner Sarah Chavez says they’re excited to keep the tradition of pie in Pie Town with the shop serving up more than a dozen flavors of pie, including non-traditional ones like New Mexican Apple, which includes piñon.

Another Pie Town staple called Pie-O-Neer, made headlines when it shut its doors permanently over the summer. Chavez says they hope this business helps revitalize the whole area. “The goal is really just to keep us on the map,” Chavez says.

Pie Town is in Catron County, which is currently designated as a “yellow” zone. This means they can offer indoor dining at 25% capacity, but Pie Town Pies also ships around the country.

