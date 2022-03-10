ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico restaurants waiting for a financial lifeline may be waiting longer. This comes as a federal fund for restaurants won’t be replenished anytime soon — as thousands of restaurants still wait for help.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to be a helping hand for businesses to get a boost during the pandemic, but it ran out before a majority could ever see a dime. As restaurants continue navigating the pandemic, many are still catching up on the losses that hit them two years ago as most switched to take-out or closed completely.

“No one gets how busy we have to be to make money,” said Erin Wade, who owns multiple restaurants around the state and Texas like Vinaigrette. “We were way below break-even. There was no way we were going to break even with take-out. This dining room is huge, right? I pay for every square foot.”

The federal government’s solution came in the form of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund — billions of dollars in grant money to keep businesses afloat. Only a third of applicants got that grant money before the funding well ran dry, leading thousands more to believe relief could, instead, soon come in the form of the feds’ omnibus spending bill, only to find it won’t.

“Two-thirds of the applicants have been waiting for the fund to be replenished,” said Erika Polmar, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition. “We have nearly 200,000 restaurants that have been waiting for almost a year for funding and they just heard they’re not getting it.”

Many of those are right here in the state. “There are more than 100,000 jobs in New Mexico that depend on this industry,” said Polmar.

The coalition — which serves businesses across the country — says some are already making plans to close if help doesn’t come soon. They say it could have a trickle-down effect on other businesses like farms, brewers, distillers, and even delivery drivers.

“95 cents of every dollar that comes in the door goes right back out into your local economy,” said Polmar. “When restaurants close, we hurt every single one of them.”

Back at Vinaigrette, Wade hopes customers and politicians, alike, can step in and support the industry. But in the meantime, they worry the mom and pop shops that missed out on the initial fund will be the ones that won’t be able to recover.

“Restaurants are scrappy. They’re doing everything they can to stay alive. But to stay alive, in the short-term, when you have zippity-doo money and you owe millions, you have to make some really poor choices,” said Wade. “The restaurants that are going to be the most hurt by this, the many restaurants that didn’t their grants are the small joints, they’re the local places. They’re not the publicly traded big chains.”

In the meantime, restaurant owners like Wade say one way to support them is going to dine in person when you feel comfortable doing so. The Independent Restaurant Coalition also offers up online forms that make it easy to send letters to your local elected officials.