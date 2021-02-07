Restaurants’ take-out stays busy for Super Bowl Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Watching the big game means some big-time eating. For a lot of local restaurants hurting for the past ten months, today was a very good day.

Fryers were working overtime Sunday at Happy Chickenzz off Central, trying to keep up with the demand for the Super Bowl. “We’re almost out of wings, so I’ve been extremely busy, we’re looking at five cases of wings we went through, 40 pounds each,” said Tony Chaleunphonh, the owner of Happy Chickenzz.

He said they sold an estimated 4,000 wings throughout the Sunday. “Looking at five times more than what we normally do on an average day, on an average weekend,” said Caleunphonh.

Haha that taunt was the most memorable play of the game for me #SuperBowl ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/7833ELCMn2 — Brady Wakayama (@BradyWakayama) February 8, 2021

But they weren’t the only ones working furiously this Sunday. Bronlyn Bia, the Kitchen Manager at Nexus Brewery off Pan American said this year looks a lot different since they’re not allowed to have any indoor diners watching the game. But said that just means more people calling in for take-out.

“Busy to the point where we have hour-long waits, we’re trying to put as much food as we can. I’m at the window so I’m yelling at people,” said Bia.

Similar to Happy Chickenzz, Nexus Brewery is also known for its wings. They’ve also gone through thousands of them Sunday. “Same as the amount of people that we feed, I think that we send out thousands honestly because we get maybe like 20 wings per every order,” said Bia.

Even though both businesses were pushed to the limit Sunday, they’re grateful for the boost during these uncertain times. “Not very many people are working and I’m thankful that I’m able to keep my job and continue going and I’m thankful that people are still bringing us service,” said Bia.

The National Chicken Council estimates Americans chowed down on a record-breaking 1.4 billion wings Sunday.