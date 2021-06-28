Restaurant under fire for comparing NM governor to Nazis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a Nob Hill bar and restaurant is getting hammered for a sign he put up. It compared the governor to the Nazis and blamed her for their staffing issues. Walden Minoli, the owner of Gecko’s, said he’s embarrassed and made a huge mistake and regrets posting the sign calling the governor a Nazi.

Minoli said he wants to apologize to the Jewish community. “I was angry, and it was stupid on my part,” said Minoli. “Very stupid on my part. I was stupid I was wrong.”

Minoli said it’s been a frustrating year for restaurants and said he reached a boiling point this past weekend when he decided to put a sign up on the bar’s front door Saturday evening letting everyone know the kitchen was closing early because they were lacking staff. Minoli said he’s down three cooks.

The sign also said people should thank “our Nazi in Santa Fe” referring to the governor for extending unemployment benefits. He said within an hour and a half a customer tore the sign down.

Rob Lennick, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of New Mexico, wants this to be a reminder to people to refrain from making comparisons to nazism. “Using Nazi language, symbols or images really detracts from the significance from the Holocaust itself,” said Lennick. “We discourage this kind of demonstration of opinions through the utilization of any references to Nazism or the Holocaust.”

Of course, there have been other instances during the pandemic when the governor has been compared to Hitler or a Nazi.

Minoli said when the state fully reopens on July 1, he’ll maintain capacity limits and cut down on business hours because he still doesn’t have enough workers.

Nora Meyers Sackett, the press secretary with the governor’s office sent the following response to the sign: