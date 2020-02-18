Recycling company expands to Santa Teresa, New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – W. Silver Recycling, a manufacturing company with headquarters in El Paso, Texas, will be moving part of its operations to Santa Teresa, New Mexico. According to a press release from the New Mexico Economic Development Department, the company will be making the move in order to take advantage of the border region’s transportation network as well as its business climate.

W. Silver Recycling is an international company that has been in operation for over 100-years and reclaims and processes waste materials including non-ferrous metals like aluminum, brass, bronze, as well as busheling, heavy melting steel, and plastics. A fourth-generation family business, W. Silver Recycling has 11 locations in New Mexico, Texas, Monterrey, California, Mexico, and Mexico City.

The Santa Teresa facility would be used as a center for its non-ferrous materials.

The company plans to begin constructing a 120,000 square foot facility on 60-acres that will feature a recycling processing plant. The facility plans to be in operation by late 2020 and will add at least 50 jobs.