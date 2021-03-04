Rail Runner receives extra funding ahead of reopening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rail Runner officials will be hitting the tracks with some safety upgrades and extra funding. Officials told state lawmakers Thursday morning they received about $47 million in CARES Act funding, nearly doubling what their operating costs are.

The pandemic forced the Rail Runner to suspend its operations for almost a year and that time and money allowed it to focus on projects like maintaining rail safety but with the Rail Runner set to reopen at 25% capacity next week, officials doubt they will see much profit right away. “And while those folks remain at a work from home pace, with only essential folks coming in, I don’t think we’ll see a lot, that’s my guess,” said Terry Doyle of Rio Metro.