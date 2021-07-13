Rail Runner celebrates 15 years in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rail Runner Express is celebrating its 15 year anniversary. There will be a brief event on Wednesday, July 14 at the Los Ranchos Journal Center station located at 101 El Pueblo NE at 11 a.m.

The Rail Runner began providing service in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas in 2006. In that time, they’ve had a total of 12,751,938 passengers and makes 1,337 stops in a week. According to their website, there have been nine movie and television productions have filmed on the train. It took over 21 months it took to build the Rail Runner.

