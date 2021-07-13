Rail Runner celebrates 15 years in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Rail Runner Express is celebrating its 15 year anniversary. There will be a brief event on Wednesday, July 14 at the Los Ranchos Journal Center station located at 101 El Pueblo NE at 11 a.m.
Story continues below
- Space: Spaceport America sees uptick in tourism interest after Virgin Galactic launch
- Community: Why a New Mexico veterinarian is now writing children’s books
- Sports: Some Lobo basketball season ticket holders asked to pay an additional fee
- Crime: Whereabouts of 4th of July murder suspect unknown
- Off Beat: Naked woman arrested after throwing items at APD
The Rail Runner began providing service in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas in 2006. In that time, they’ve had a total of 12,751,938 passengers and makes 1,337 stops in a week. According to their website, there have been nine movie and television productions have filmed on the train. It took over 21 months it took to build the Rail Runner.