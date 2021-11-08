Providing a bird’s eye view, PNM unveils aerial inspection program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is telling residents not to be alarmed if they see a helicopter flying low over powerlines in their neighborhood. It’s part of the company’s new aerial inspection program.

In a press release, PNM states that the company recently hired engineers from EDM International, Inc. that will look over its infrastructure ahead of wildfire season. The helicopters will fly above powerlines and take pictures that will be sent to PNM so the company can fix any issues they say could contribute to fires.

The company reports that as PNM’s service area covers many regions of New Mexico including various terrain, the helicopter can help navigate these areas saving time and providing a bird’s eye view of the electric system.

PNM warns customers to be aware as the helicopter may fly low over powerlines however, there is no cause for concern. The program started on October 25, 2021, and is expected to be completed by November 30, 2021.