Program opens coffee truck for at-risk youth to work in

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a dream and now it’s coming true this weekend in southeastern New Mexico. It’s a project to help troubled kids find a way out and send them down a career path. The CASA program in Chaves County is teaming up with a Stellar Coffee Company to help at-risk young adults with job skills that they can use in the future. The project is the brainchild of the CASA member Megan Cederberg who has been working on getting the truck since last year that will now be opening this Saturday.

“My dream when I started working in the youth advocacy program was to create jobs for our kids. I wanted them to be able to work because a lot of them wanted to work for CASA,” says Cederberg. “I wanted to start getting their first interview, building their resume, teaching them time management skills.”

It was a grant that came from CYFD and support from Stellar Coffee that made it possible. Chaves County CASA program CEO Carrie-Leigh Cloutier says this is something that is going to help these kids for a long time.

“These kids are going to have something strong on their resume that they can take out into the world and someday support their families,” Cloutier said.

The program’s partnership with Stellar is one that the owner Anne Baker said could have some challenges for the kids but will be worth it.

“It’s not going to be easy these you people have a lot to learn about working it’s going to be very rewarding to see where we can go from here,” Baker said.

The truck will be open on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the back parking lot of the

Stellar Coffee Company. The truck will show up at different events around Roswell. They also will have some sweets.

“I think that all people need to be together and talking to one another from all walks of life let’s get together let’s talk let’s share our trades,” Cederberg said.