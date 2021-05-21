Popular downtown Italian restaurant closes its doors one day early

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than 40 years in business, Villa Di Capo has served its last plate of pasta. “I’ve been coming here since I was about nine years old,” said customer Matthew Soto. “It’s a very special night, because I also recently got engaged, I wanted to bring my fiancé and celebrate on last time with Capo’s.”

The owners of Villa De Capo at Central and Eighth St. announced this week they were planning to close tomorrow, but with big crowds showing up for one last plateful, they have run out of food, making Friday night their last hurrah.

Friday evening, some customers waited more than an hour and a half to get a table. “People have been sad, I’ve been sad, but everyone’s very hopeful, very positive and very supportive,”