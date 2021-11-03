PNM warns of new phone scam targeting customers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is working with the FBI after reports of a recent scam. The company says customers are receiving pre-recorded messages. The scammers claim you’re behind on your bill and threaten to turn your electricity off if you don’t pay up.

In some cases, PNM shows up on the caller ID. PNM wants you to report these calls so federal investigators can track down who’s involved. PNM says so far this year, they have received more than 1,600 scam reports from customers. PNM offers the following steps if you receive a suspected scam call:

Initiate the call yourself. Firmly tell them you will contact PNM directly using the number on your bill, which is 888-DIAL-PNM (888-342-5766).

Don't take the claims as truth. Check your own PNM bill to verify your balance.

Check the clock and calendar. Scammers often call outside of business hours or on the holidays, making it harder for you to verify and causing you to bypass red flags by reacting out of fear. PNM does not shut off power over the weekend or on holidays and never disconnects power without providing written notice in advance.

Never give banking information over the phone unless you initiate the call to a number you know is legitimate, even if the caller insists you have a past-due bill, or your electricity will be shut off. PNM does not demand banking information by email or phone and will not force you to pay by phone as your only option.

If the caller demands payment by a pre-paid card, gift card, or wiring money, it is a scam. Legitimate companies don't demand payment by cash reload cards (like MoneyPak, Vanilla, or Reloadit), gift cards (like iTunes or Amazon), online digital payments (like Zelle), or cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin).

Listen to your instincts. If the caller is convincing but threatening, then simply hang up and initiate contact with PNM yourself.

PNM says reports of suspected scam calls can be made at www.ic3.gov and asks customers to report the same information by calling 888-DIAL-PNM.