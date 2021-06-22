PNM Resources Foundation provides funding to 20 local nonprofits to support community safety programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The PNM Resources Foundation has announced that it will support 20 New Mexico nonprofits through $215,000 in grant funding for programs that will back youth mental health or safety education. According to a press release from PNM, the funding will range from $10,000 to $15,000 for each selected nonprofit.
PNM states the funding comes as New Mexico battles concerning statistics such as being 6th in the nation for teen suicide. The following organizations will receive funding from the 2021 Community Safety grant:
- Artrageous Artreach Ltd (Tijeras)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region (Statewide)
- Border Area Mental Health Services, Inc. (Silver City)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico (Albuquerque/Rio Rancho)
- Casa de Salud (Albuquerque)
- Casa Milagro (Santa Fe)
- Children’s Grief Center for New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- Domestic Violence Resource Center (Albuquerque)
- El Refugio, Inc. (Silver City)
- Esperanza Shelter for Battered Families, Inc. (Santa Fe)
- Explora Science Center & Children’s Museum of Albuquerque (Albuquerque)
- First Robotics New Mexico, Inc. (Tularosa)
- Flickinger Center For Performing Arts (Alamogordo)
- Future Focused Education (Albuquerque)
- Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- National Dance Institute of New Mexico (Statewide)
- New Mexico CASA Association (Statewide)
- Santa Fe Children’s Museum (Santa Fe)
- Wise Fool New Mexico (Santa Fe)
- Resolve (Santa Fe)