PNM Resources Foundation provides funding to 20 local nonprofits to support community safety programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The PNM Resources Foundation has announced that it will support 20 New Mexico nonprofits through $215,000 in grant funding for programs that will back youth mental health or safety education. According to a press release from PNM, the funding will range from $10,000 to $15,000 for each selected nonprofit.

PNM states the funding comes as New Mexico battles concerning statistics such as being 6th in the nation for teen suicide. The following organizations will receive funding from the 2021 Community Safety grant: