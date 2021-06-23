PNM power pole auditors continue work in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the March launch of PNM’s power pole audit, the company has announced that the auditing team will now be working in northern New Mexico. PNM reports that from June 21 through the end of July 2021, the auditing team will be working in Santa Fe and Las Vegas, New Mexico areas.

PNM hired the contractor TechServ to complete the audit. In a press release, PNM states that since there are many poles located in or near customers’ backyards or in alleys behind homes, auditors may need to enter a customer’s property to obtain pole attachement information. Customers are asked to allow auditors to access their property if they have a pole near it.

The company states that it has a right to access all structures and equipment that’s used to deliver power to customers and is asking customers to keep dogs inside when auditors are expected in their area. TechServ auditors will be able to be identified as they will be driving marked vehicles, wearing branded TechServ apparel, and will have PNM contractor ID badges.

Additionally, the auditors will have a letter from PNM that confirms they are working on behalf of the company. Inspectors will work in the field Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the audit.

Additional information on the audit can be found online at pnm.com/2021poleaudit.com or by calling PNM Customer Service at 888-DIAL-PNM.