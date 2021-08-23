PNM infrastructure inventory team moves to Silver City area

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is inspecting equipment for safety concerns in Silver City through the end of September. The company says inspectors will be out near customers’ homes because poles are located in backyards or in alleyways. However, they will be easily identifiable, driving marked cars, wearing PNM branded safety vests and have ID badges.

PNM says this will help them update their infrastructure maps and ensure reliable service. PNM says they’re also focusing on the Santa FeRuidoso and Alamogordo areas. PNM will be working out in field areas Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

