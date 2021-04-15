PNM hires contractor to clean up trash on west mesa so employees can work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An area that has long been a target for illegal dumping, is now becoming a problem for a New Mexico utility company. Photos show tires and piles of trash along Pajarito Road on the west mesa. PNM does not own the land but hired a contractor to clean up the mess.

A PNM spokesperson says they need to access transmission lines in the area for projects and the trash poses a risk to employees. “We can work over the garbage and drive over it but we don’t want to do that if it’s potentially hazardous waste,” said Sara Yingling with PNM.

The harmful materials include asbestos or oil. After the first cleanup, they had to dispatch crews a second time because of more illegal dumping.