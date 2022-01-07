PNM gets approval to start program to help customers adopt electric vehicles

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has received approval to start a program to help customers adopt electric vehicles. The program will start in the spring of this year and will offer incentives for people to make the switch to electric vehicles.

That includes lower electric costs during overnight hours and money to help build charging stations. The program is slated to end in 2023.

