PNM donates school supplies to schools across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –PNM is giving $250,000 to schools across the state. The money is to help them transition back into traditional or hybrid learning.

According to a news release, PNM is contributing funds and school supplies to Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, and the northern and southern regions of the state. It also states that a portion of the money is going towards the teacher’s appreciation fund.

PNM is also donating to tribal communities across the state including pueblo community, public and tribally-chartered schools, and non-profit entities. “By investing in education, we can all help to cultivate a thriving state and ensure our students are prepared for the opportunities created through local economic development efforts. By providing the tools students need, we can help support families, schools, and youth in this transition back to school,” said Don Tarry, Chief Financial Officer at PNM in a news release.

Along with funds, PNM will also be donating school supplies to schools across New Mexico.