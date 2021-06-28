PNM donates $100K to help families of balloon crash victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is donating to help out the families of the victims in Saturday’s hot air balloon crash. The electric utility was on the scene Saturday after the gondola hit power lines and knocked out power to the area.

The company is giving $100,000 for the families to use however they need. “Everyone at PNM has been absolutely devastated by Saturday’s tragic ballooning incident,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn in a news release Monday, chairman, president and CEO of PNM Resources. “Oftentimes, people don’t know what to do following such a tragedy, but they want to do something. That is the position PNM found ourselves in as well. Many PNM employees are lifelong native New Mexicans, and ballooning is part of our state’s pride and joy. On behalf of everyone at PNM, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families, and every single one of us is here for you.”

PNM says no customer dollars were used in the donation.