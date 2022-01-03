PNM continues push to merge with Connecticut-based Avangrid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is continuing to push to merge with an out-of-state company. It comes after state regulators denied the power utility’s proposal to make Connecticut-based Avangrid its parent company. That deal would have given Avangrid more than half a million New Mexico customers as well as access to transmission lines and other infrastructure.

On Monday, PNM announced the two companies are still trying to move forward with the merger and have filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court. PNM says they hope to convince people concerned about handing over control to an out-of-state company that there are safeguards in place to protect New Mexicans