PNM conducting field inspections across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You might soon see utility trucks in your neighborhood. PNM is conducting field inspections across the state which includes inspecting lines and equipment. PNM says this will help them update their infrastructure maps and ensure reliable service.

PNM says they are focusing on the Santa Fe, Silver City, Ruidoso and Alamogordo areas. They have contracted with a company, Burns and McDonnell but they will have PNM credentials. The work will last several months. PNM says agents will be on the field Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

