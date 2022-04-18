ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Energy companies across the country are celebrating April 18 as National Lineman Appreciation Day. PNM wants to acknowledge the employees who bring power to homes and businesses by offering customers a chance to send them a personalized thank you card.

During the month of April, customers can visit PNM.com/ThankALineman and fill out a thank you card to the crews who work in their neighborhoods. The website will be live through April 30. Customers can also insert their own faces over lineman photos and view other cards that people have submitted.

The energy company gave a shout-out to the crews working in Ruidoso after the major fire and weather conditions. PNM says over 60 linemen were deployed each day from Tuesday, April 12 through Sunday, April 17 working long hours to make repairs to ensure that all customers got their power back on safely.