Pizza 9 donating upcoming proceeds to APD officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is hosting a fundraiser this week for the four APD officers who were injured in the line of duty on Thursday. Pizza 9 Hospitality Group will donate all of the proceeds from this coming Wednesday, August 25, to the officers and their families.

The event is in partnership with the police union. All 14 Pizza 9 locations across the state – and their sister restaurants Chello Grill, Revel Burger, and Doner Drivers – will be participating.

All sales form gift card purchases that day will also be donated.

