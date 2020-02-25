Phase one of Revel entertainment complex done, doors opening next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The countdown is on for the opening night of Revel. From putting up signs to the final polish, owner Daniel James Chavez says it’s all coming together.

“We are there. We’re close,” said Chavez. “Seeing people in the building, filling out job applications, it’s become very surreal now.”

Revel is taking over the old 55,000-square foot Sports Authority building near I-25 and Montano. Phase one, just days from completion, includes at least three restaurants, a lobby bar, sports bar and the new location of Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos. Chavez says they’re making progress every day.

“The decorations going on the wall, the vision of what it was going to look like a year ago with the ideas and kind of the concept,” said Chavez.

Almost done with the first phase, construction efforts will soon turn to phase two in the back of the building. The space will serve as a concert hall, holding up to 3,000 people.

“I think the city needs something like this, being in a market where a lot of concerts pass us by. We don’t get to see them because we don’t have the proper venue for it,” said Chavez. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been in the concert business for 35 years and I just know we’re lacking something this size and making it both good for the artist and good for the fans.”

If given his choice, Chavez says he would love for the inaugural concert to be the band, Train. He also hopes it will serve as a good space for artists in a variety of genres like Lana Del Rey and John Mellencamp. He hopes the venue will also serve as a boost to the local economy, no only from the business it will create and the new jobs to staff the bars and restaurants, but from the construction, as well.

“From start to finish, we have kept it local,” said Chavez. “Our architect, builder, we’re a local family, all the restaurants are local, the electrical company, all the sub-contractors have all been local. We have not had to outsource anywhere out of the state.”

Revel is located just feet away from the upcoming Topgolf, with other fun venues like Main Event and Urban Air directly across I-25. Chavez says the area can easily be where everyone in the city goes to have fun.

“The Albuquerque scene is open to any type of genre. The music scene in Albuquerque is pretty wide open,” said Chavez. “There’s no reason why we can’t be the next Austin or the next Nashville if we do it right.”

Chavez says if all goes according to plan, the entertainment and dining hall will open Friday, March 6. Phase two, which includes the concert hall, is expected to be done by June. Revel is currently hiring, with any openings and upcoming job fairs listed online.

Revel is opening in just a few days near Topgolf, complete with restaurants and bars (and work beginning on a concert venue). This morning on @krqe, take a look inside and find out how you can get in on the 100+ jobs available #KRQEmornings pic.twitter.com/93MPrlLGyW — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) February 25, 2020