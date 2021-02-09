Pay what you can menu brings affordable dining options to Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -In the midst of a pandemic, one Santa Fe woman wants to do what she can to ensure everyone can get a proper meal. Whatever you can spare is all you need.

“There’s so many people who have been affected by the pandemic,” said Chef Victoria Bruneni. Bruneni works as a chef at the Santa Fe Airport Grill and she also owns her own food truck, but she wanted to do more.

(Santa Fe Airport Grill)

“We started this pay what you can menu for people that might not be able to afford anything but fast food or not be able to afford buying food from a restaurant at all,” said Bruneni. The menu options will change every week, giving customers a new healthy meal every day with no minimum on what you have to pay.

“We’ll never ask what they are paying for their meals when they show up they just pay what they can at that time,” said Bruneni. To make sure there is enough food to go around there is a four-meal limit but if you have a bigger family they will work with you.

Right now, the menu is in the trial and error phase so the meals can only be picked up from the airport. In order for the idea to work, the menu needs community support.

“It’s kind of a wing and a prayer that we won’t have these losses and we’ll get the support from the community that can afford to pay full price for the meal items to offset the cost for the meals that we might be donating to completely,” said Bruneni.

So far the community hasn’t let her down, but the more support they get the more good she can do. “We’re looking to obviously draw more attention so that we can serve more of our community with meals that people might not be able to afford,” said Bruneni.

The restaurant just began offering the pay what you can menu at the beginning of the month. The menu is available to the whole state but you have to be willing to drive to the airport to pick up the meals.