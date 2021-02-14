Pandemic and snow doesn’t stop Valentine’s flower deliveries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s already one of their busiest days of the year, and this year, a local flower shop has been met with challenges caused by the pandemic – and on top of that, a major snow storm.

Bouquet after bouquet this morning, delivery drivers loaded up their cars with floral arrangments of all shapes and sizes to be delivered straight to people’s front doors. This is a typical Valentine’s Day for Lisa Velarde – owner of Signature Sweets and Flowers on Coors near Sequoia – with countless deliveries and in-store pickups.

What isn’t typical and rather unexpected, the snow. “In all my years, I’ve never had snow,” said Velarde.

The pandemic has already changed the way they deliver flowers. “Delivery drivers wipe the container before they drop it off, it’s a no-contact delivery, so we ring the bell and leave it at the door,” said Velarde.

Today, the ice-covered roads meant they had to move a little slower than usual. “We just keep doing what we do: we go out and deliver in our four-wheel-drive vehicles. We’ll get it out there,” said Velarde.

While the snow may have delayed their typical operations, it didn’t stop them. Nine delivery drivers spread out across the city making sure people felt the love on this Valentine’s Day.