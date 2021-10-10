Over 1,000 Southwest flights canceled over weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights over the weekend because of air traffic control issues and disruptive weather. The airline grounded about 28% of its schedule as of noon Sunday, according to FlightAware.
That’s a much higher rate than other major U.S. airlines with Allegiant and Spirit canceling 5 and 4%, respectively. A representative for Southwest at the Sunport says a couple of flights were canceled.
In an emailed statement, the company says it’s working to get crews where they need to be to continue service.
Read the full statement below:
We experienced weather challenges in our Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, triggering delays and prompting significant cancellations for us beginning Friday evening. We’ve continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and Crews repositioned to take care of our Customers.
We’re working diligently to accommodate our Customers as quickly as possible, and we are grateful for their patience. We’re offering Customers added flexibility to explore self-service rebooking options on Southwest.com, where they can get updates on the status of their travel. We know the frustration flight cancellations are creating for our Customers and Employees and we apologize, and we again thank everyone for patience as we work first to be safe, and second to be as quick as possible in solving disrupted plans.Southwest Airlines