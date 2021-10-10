Over 1,000 Southwest flights canceled over weekend

FILE – In this May 16, 2008 file photo, Southwest Airlines jets are seen parked at their gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Md. Southwest Airlines will reduce flights for the rest of the year as it tries to restore an operation that stumbled over the summer and now faces lower demand because of the rise in coronavirus cases. Southwest said Thursday, AUg. 26, 2021 it will cut its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and chop 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, file)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights over the weekend because of air traffic control issues and disruptive weather. The airline grounded about 28% of its schedule as of noon Sunday, according to FlightAware.

That’s a much higher rate than other major U.S. airlines with Allegiant and Spirit canceling 5 and 4%, respectively. A representative for Southwest at the Sunport says a couple of flights were canceled.

In an emailed statement, the company says it’s working to get crews where they need to be to continue service.

Read the full statement below: