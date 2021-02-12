Organ Mountain Outfitters accepting cryptocurrency

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As more national retailers begin to accept cryptocurrency, one New Mexico business is following suit. You can now use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to buy from Organ Mountain Outfitters. For now, this is just for online purchases.

Soon, owner Chris Lang says they will accept it in stores including their Nob Hill location. As for the reason they are making the move, “I’ve been involved in cryptocurrency for the last few years. I’ve seen how it has grown, how it has been stable. I look at it more as a future investment in our company,” Lang said. Brands like Tesla are also now accepting Bitcoin.