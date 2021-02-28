Options are being weighed concerning legalized marijuana in the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State lawmakers are considering several different proposals for legalized recreational marijuana. There is widespread support for creating a taxed and regulated market for recreational sales.

The discussion took center stage this weekend as a Senate panel discussed how the state could stamp-out illegal marijuana, prevent access to children, and promote a competitive marketplace. A Republican proposal is also shifting discussions toward workplace safety, while advocating low taxes which, they say, would stamp out black market sales.

