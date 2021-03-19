Ongoing vaccine rollout could bring relief to short-staffed businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next phase of the vaccine rollout could help bring relief for a lot of short-staffed essential businesses. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the New Mexico Restaurant Association this week said getting more people vaccinated is a major factor in tackling the labor shortage in some industries, like restaurants.

“Our biggest thing is for people to get vaccinated. The more people we can get signed up for the vaccine, the more businesses and things we can do to open up. The more job opportunities are going to be there,” NMDWS Secretary Bill McCamley stated Thursday.

“Folks also are still a little bit afraid of the virus and they don’t necessarily want to go back into a workplace where they might be exposed without having a vaccine,” added Carol Wight with the NMRA. She said many of the state’s 3,300 restaurants are having a hard time filling positions, in part, because of not being vaccinated.

Restaurants and retailers are among those who now qualify for the vaccine under phase 1C, as well as workers of other essential businesses who are unable to work remotely, like veterinarians, legal personnel, and bankers.

The New Mexico Department of Health says businesses still should follow all the COVID-safe protocols under the public health order even if employees are vaccinated. This comes as new CDC guidance states vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks.

“We don’t know as much as we want yet about it preventing you from getting the infection itself or passing it along to other people. That’s the reason, fundamentally, why COVID-safe practices are still important after you get vaccinated,” NMDOH Communications Director Matthew Bieber said.

The Sunport and Albuquerque Animal Welfare, which runs the animal shelters, say this phase won’t change their operations or COVID-safe precautions. But, Bernalillo County Animal Care said they do anticipate allowing walk-in adoptions again in the coming weeks.