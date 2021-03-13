Oil company pays state over $90k for delayed report of spill

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – An oil and natural gas company will pay more than $92,000 to the state for a spill they didn’t properly report. The Oil Conservation Division of New Mexico’s Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department says the Harvest Midstream Company had a natural gas spill near Bloomfield that went into a waterway in August of 2020.

The state requires all spills that affect water to be reported within 24 hours. They say the company did work to stop the spill quickly as well as remedy the watercourse affected. However, they did not provide verbal notice and didn’t give a paper notice until 44 days later. Along with the fine, Harvest Midstream has reportedly taken specific steps to improve its environmental protection and reporting practices.