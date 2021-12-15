Offering holiday cooking essentials, Natural Grocers also has affordable gifts

Business

WATCH: Full interview with Sarah Rose Glazer nutritional health coach with Natural Grocers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An organic grocer, Natural Grocers offers everything from 100% organic produce, quality meat and dairy, body care items, supplements, free nutritional health coaching, and nutrition education classes. Through December 23, customers at Natural Grocers are invited to shop for more than 100 bargains ahead of holiday celebrations.

In addition to healthy ingredients available for your holiday cooking and baking, you can also pick up gifts. Natural Grocers has over 100 items at over 48% off their affordable prices.

A few great gift ideas include:

  • Diffuser and essential oils
  • Chocolates
  • Stasher silicon bags

For more information on gift ideas from Natural Grocers, visit naturalgrocers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES