November unemployment numbers show improvement in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate saw an improvement in November, but it’s still far higher than last year’s numbers.

The Workforce Solutions Department reported a 7.5% jobless rate in November. That’s down from the 8.1% seen in October, but 2020’s November number is still double that of November 2019. Workforce Solutions says all major industry saw losses over the year, with leisure and hospitality having the most.

New Mexico’s unemployment rate is also higher than the national average of 6.7%.

