Not all NM businesses doing away with COVID-19 protocols after state reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is just three days away from fully reopening, but you can expect to still see some COVID-19 protocols in place. Not all businesses are doing away with the protocols and one popular business even plans on staying closed.

After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, the manager of one Weck’s location is excited for them to be lifted.

“We are adding a few tables in the areas that we’ve had closed off. So, I help that helps with the lines and wait times. I think everybody’s just really excited to come out and eat with family and friends,” said Kirk Powell, manager of the Weck’s on Juan Tabo. “Expanding the capacity will help us by allowing us to move tables a little closer together. We’re still not adding all of our tables because we still enjoy the openness of the dining room, openness of the restaurant and I feel our guests still feel safe.”

Powell said the restaurant location will bring back additional staff on Thursday to accommodate more guests. Hinkle Family Fun Center said it will do away with its capacity limits starting this weekend. Flix Brewhouse, which remained closed even when allowed to reopen with restrictions, said it will stay closed even when allowed to fully reopen on Thursday.

“Flix isn’t in a position to open until we have the funds to retrain, rehire a full team, right? And be able to settle the past due debt with the landlord and having a mutually agreeable win-win structure, future rent structure with the landlord,” said Matthew Baizer, COO of Flix Brewhouse. Until we have a meaningful, long-term solution for our business where we have a structure that works for everyone, we’re just not in a position to spend any money on the Albuquerque position to reopen it.”

Baizer said the company is waiting on federal grant funds and to work out a deal with its landlord to reopen. Sandia Resort and Casino, which has also remained close, will reopen on Friday. On Thursday, Meow Wolf will be removing its capacity limits but keeping its online reservation system. It will also continue to require masks for unvaccinated guests and will encourage them for vaccinated guests.

As for the Albuquerque Biopark, people will be able to once again buy tickets at the gate. However, the park is keeping its online reservation system. It is also choosing to keep capacity limits but will increase capacity from 600 guests per half hour to 1,600 per half hour at the zoo. The capacity limit will be 400 per hour at the Aquarium and Botanic Garden. The indoor habitats like reptiles and penguins will allow full capacity again.

The City of Albuquerque said to expect more changes to city facilities like public pools and will release those details on Tuesday.