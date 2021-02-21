Northwest NM receiving $2.2 million in CARES Act funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Counties in the northwest part of the state are getting some extra COVID relief. The state received $2.24 million in federal CARES Act recovery funds to help with the hit of the pandemic.

San Juan County will receive more than $1.2 million to supply emergency generators and make IT network upgrades for the San Juan Regional Medical Center. Also, $990,000 will go to the development needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs impacted by the pandemic in Cibola, McKinley, and San Juan counties. The project aims to create 100 jobs and retain 100 more jobs.