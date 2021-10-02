Nob Hill store brainchild of 13-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Nob Hill’s newest businesses is the brainchild of a local 13-year-old. Duke City Heat held its grand opening Saturday.

The business, which sells shoes and clothing, was created by 13-year-old Sonny Roberts with the help of his dad, David. They say the Instagram account-turned-brick-and-mortar started as a way to bond with each other and bring some positive news to the community.

“In Albuquerque, we always get looked down on for all the bad things that go around, but I’m just trying to put on something good, something that brings the good out of people,” said Sonny Roberts.

“He’s been doing this for three years – reselling – and we’ve been thinking about the store for the last six months or so,” said David Roberts.

The store is located on Central west of Amherst.